5 Expert-Backed Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight & Every Night

They can also help you identify the amount of time you need in each sleep stage in order to feel your best and plan your evenings accordingly. "My goal is to fall asleep in less than five to 10 minutes and spend 25 to 40% of the night in deep sleep and 15 to 25% in REM sleep. Since I wear a sleep tracker, I know I usually get my best deep sleep prior to 1 a.m. and the best REM sleep from 3 to 6 a.m.... so if I go to bed too late, it will cut into my deep sleep, and if I get up too early, I lose REM sleep," writes functional medicine doctor Jill Carnahan, M.D.