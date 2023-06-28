The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

I am committed to getting great sleep because it's such a foundation of optimal performance.

My goal is to fall asleep in less than 5-10 minutes and spend 25-40 percent of the night in deep sleep and 15-25 percent in REM sleep. Since I wear a sleep tracker, I know I usually get my best deep sleep prior to 1 a.m. and the best REM sleep from 3-6 a.m... so if I go to bed too late, it will cut into my deep sleep, and if I get up too early, I lose REM sleep.

It is much easier to get through an extremely busy and productive day if I have gotten 1.5-2 hours or more of deep sleep. Missing my deep sleep affects me more than missing REM, but over time missing REM adds up to a lack of focus, forgetfulness, and feelings of overwhelm.

Due to the value that I place on sleep, I rarely book flights prior to 10 a.m. because the lost sleep to get up in time for an early flight at 5 or 6 a.m. is not worth it to me. Keeping a fairly stable routine schedule for sleep is another way I bolster circadian rhythm and restfulness.

I know that I've had a good night’s sleep if I wake up refreshed without an alarm at or before 6 a.m.