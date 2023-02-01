It's important for me to maintain a healthy sleep schedule; it really does make a difference in my health. This is the morning and evening routine helps me stay on track.

6 a.m.: I'm up and already thinking about how to optimize my day for rest. The first 15 minutes of the morning, right when you wake up, is such a powerful space for manifestation. Your brain is primed for programming. To program my day for success, I'll ask myself: How do I want my day to go? What do I want to be? What do I want to do?

6:15 a.m.: I don't check email first thing in the morning. Instead, I'll do a breathwork or meditation to set the tone for the day. I really hate being rushed into the day. It does happen, but my ideal mornings are fairly open for me to design.

7 a.m.: I'll break my fast (typically 12-14 hours) to eat before I exercise and then shower, do my makeup and hair, and get ready for the day. If I'm not working out, I'm doing something restorative like using a sauna blanket or sitting in front of a red light for a little while.

8 p.m.: This may not come as a huge surprise, but I have a whole room of biohacking tools. I like to use some of these every night depending on how I'm feeling. Sometimes I'll lay on a BioMAT while I wrap things up from the day or read. Sometimes I'll lay on the PEMF mat. Sometimes I'll use the Theragun. I went a few months neglecting my recovery, but now I'm back to making it a priority.

Typically before bed, I will read and try not to watch TV (but I have been watching the White Lotus, because it's exceptional television). I try not to use my phone very much before I go to sleep. Usually, I will have the blue light turned way down on my phone so it doesn't keep me up at night. I also use blue blockers. Time-restricted feeding can be really helpful for enhancing sleep, so I don't eat while I'm winding down. One of the biggest mistakes people make is they eat too late at night, and that can actually affect their heart rate variability and their sleep.

9 p.m.: Most nights, I'll take a bath to wind down and relax. I'll read a book or magazine, watch something on my phone, or spend the time sitting in the tub and meditating. During the new moon and full moon, I also use this as a time to set intentions. Bathing is very important to me, and it's a good way to raise your body temperature before bed.

9:30 p.m.: I start to wash up. Before I go to bed, I think it's really important to have proper oral hygiene; it's not just about brushing your teeth. I also floss and tongue scrape, but I don't use mouthwash (the Listerine inhibits nitric oxide production1 ). I wash my face—a habit I've had since I started wearing makeup in eighth grade—and apply whatever cream I'm using regularly. Right now it's the Young Goose mask.

9:45 p.m.: Before I go to bed every night, I'll check my schedule for the next day to see what time I have to get started in the morning.

9:50 p.m: To bed I go! I love my bed so much. I have this amazing bed and mattress topper with really great bedding from the Company Store that my mom got me. I love getting into it every night.

10 p.m.: Once I am in bed, I like to spend a good 15 minutes before I go to sleep setting intentions and praying and visualizing; thinking through the life that I want to live. I love that space between sleep and wake, that beautiful liminal space where you can get into a theta wave brain state and think about your life. It's a very powerful time.