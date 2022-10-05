To do so, they had 16 overweight or obese participants follow two meal schedules. The first meal schedule was considered an "early meal schedule," and the second was the exact same schedule but everything was four hours later (i.e. the early schedule's dinner was at 5 p.m., and the late schedule's dinner was at 9 p.m.).

Throughout both sets of meal schedules, participants took note of their hunger levels, gave blood samples, and had their temperature and energy expenditure measured. Some of the participants also had adipose (body fat) tissue collected for testing.

All the while, the researchers were very careful to eliminate any compounding variables with protocol, such as sleeping schedules and what the participants were eating.