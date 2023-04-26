As a holistic healthcare provider, I know the importance of sleep and the things I need to do to improve my quality of sleep. But walking the walk myself is much easier said than done.

Last year, I began to feel increasingly burnt out from the stress of running my own busy practice. To make myself available to patients, I would typically work till 8:30 p.m. and often attend to paperwork between dinner and bedtime. Though I have always been a great sleeper, I started waking up feeling tired and sometimes with a sore jaw. I knew I have been clenching my teeth at night from stress, which can impact sleep quality.

I started using an Oura ring a few months ago, and the sleep data confirmed that it was an issue. I noticed my deep sleep could be insufficient at times. Working late and eating dinner late would typically increase my heart rate, and lead to a poorer night’s snooze. Now I have the data to prove it—no more excuses.

I knew I had to make a change to sustain my own well-being. I needed to create a sanctuary for my sleep, both physically and figuratively, and protect it against my workaholic self.

So beginning this year, I set strict boundaries and made a few changes: