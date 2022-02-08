5 Ways To Make Winter Your Healthiest Season, According To TCM

As daylight hours shorten in the winter, this is a time for hibernation and retraction in the animal kingdom. Similarly, our energy tends to dwindle as the temperature dips and nights become longer. With the intention of resting and resetting, winter is the ideal season to get into the habit of going to bed earlier and waking up later.

In addition to enjoying longer and deeper rest, we can also spend more time reflecting and nurturing ourselves (both in the physical and emotional sense) this season. In nature, winter to spring marks the transition from death to rebirth in nature. We can follow nature's lead and spend the season thinking about the things in our own lives that no longer serve us. What do we want to let go of? What intentions do we want to set for the rebirth of springtime?

As we slow down, this is also a good time to reduce intense physical exercise and instead stick with lower-impact workouts like restorative yoga and tai chi to conserve energy and facilitate the process of self-reflection.