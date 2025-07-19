I typically take the supplement right when I get into bed, before I start my nightly reading. By the time I'm 20 or so pages in, I'm ready to slip on my eye mask and slip into dreamland. Not only does sleep support+ help me fall asleep quickly—usually within five to 10 minutes—I'd guess, but I know it's also benefiting my deep sleep.* I don't wake up in the middle of the night nearly as much as I used to, and I almost always have enough energy to get through the day without a second cup of coffee (for me, a small miracle).