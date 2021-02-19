For this research, the team analyzed sleep and mood data from over 2,100 young physicians taken over the course of one year. As anyone in residency training knows, those days are long, hard, and don't exactly accommodate a regular sleeping schedule.

To gather the data, the participants wore sleep-tracking devices, as well as reported their mood on a daily basis. They were also screened for depression every few months.

It's worth noting that this sample size doesn't represent the entire population, as the average age was 27 and all participants held medical degrees and were under a fair amount of stress. However, because the subjects were all in somewhat the same boat (as far as demographics and workload go), the study authors were able to test how differences in sleep patterns affected them without too many compounding variables.