Always Have Trouble Falling Asleep? 10 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

Hydration is essential; don't get us wrong. But how many times have you been all cozied up when you realize you have to go to the bathroom? Whether you want to or not, if you don't get up right then, you'll have to in the middle of the night. As such, urologist Vannita Simma-Chiang, M.D., actually recommends taking your last sip of the day three to four hours before bed. If you do go for your glass after then, remember to go before you lie down for bed, and you should be A-OK.