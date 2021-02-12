How To Hack Your Weekend Sleep Schedule So You're Not Exhausted Come Mondays

As Tal explains to mbg, it's important we mind our circadian rhythm—whether it's a weekday or a weekend. "If you have sleep problems," he says, "it's really important to keep a consistent sleep schedule on the weekends because our natural circadian rhythm may get a bit confused if we're constantly changing our sleep schedule."

This can lead to the phenomena known as "social jet-lag," which happens when our activities on the weekend keep us up later, and we subsequently sleep in. "By Sunday night you may not be able to fall asleep until later, which can give you a lot of anxiety," Tal adds.

So, to remedy this, your best bet is trying to go to sleep and wake up around the same time, even on the weekends. Though, Tal adds, "If you don't have a sleeping problem, it's totally fine to sleep in a bit. You might have issues falling asleep on Sunday nights, but it's not a big deal if you can accept having one bad night of sleep."

At the end of the day (quite literally), what will best serve you is having a casual attitude towards sleep, he says, "because we know if you put too much pressure on yourself, then you definitely won't sleep," Tal notes. He compares it to dieting: Just as diets can be maintained less strictly when you reach your goal, you can loosen the reins on your sleep schedule slightly and still maintain a healthy amount of sleep.