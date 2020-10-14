mindbodygreen

News
A Little Extra Sleep At Night Could Be Key For Mindfulness, Study Finds

A Little Extra Sleep At Night Could Be Key For Mindfulness, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
ady with cup of hot drink sitting at table and looking away in morning at home

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

October 14, 2020 — 23:04 PM

Mindfulness has long been touted as a core pillar of a peaceful and conscious lifestyle. But despite its many benefits, some of us still struggle to reach that place of calm awareness. Could sleep be the key we're missing?

According to fresh research from the University of South Florida, it very well might be. In the new study, published in the journal Sleep Health, a little extra sleep per night (29 minutes to be exact) was enough to increase participants' capacity for mindfulness the next day.

Looking for the connection between sleep and mindfulness.

In this study, researchers tracked the sleep patterns and the degrees of mindfulness of 61 nurses for two weeks, looking for any connections or correlations between the two.

Mindfulness, which the Oxford dictionary defines as "a mental state achieved by focusing one's awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one's feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations," can be tough to track. So in this study, researchers relied on self-reported data, asking the nurses to rate their daily mindful attention multiple times a day. They then compared this to their sleep-wake patterns, as recorded by a smartwatch.

"One can be awake and alert but not necessarily mindful," lead study author Soomi Lee, Ph.D., explains in a news release. "Similarly, one can be tired or in low arousal but still can be mindful." In other words, it isn't necessarily a given that more sleep would equate to more mindfulness.

Advertisement

What they found.

After crunching the numbers, Lee's team found that better sleep did indeed seem to improve mindfulness. Nurses who had a better night of sleep (measured by sleep sufficiency, better sleep quality, and longer sleep duration of around half an hour) reported greater mindful attention the next day.

On top of that, mindfulness also seemed to improve feelings of sleepiness, and those who had greater mindful attention were 66% less likely to deal with insomnia. This hints at an interesting sleep-mindfulness positive feedback loop.

magnesium+

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
magnesium+

Sleep and mindfulness are two areas that have a big impact on our overall well-being, and when paired, they seem to work together to improve how we feel throughout the day—and how easily we fall asleep at night.

So if you've always struggled with mindfulness, paying more attention to your sleep could be key.

To sneak in those extra 29 minutes of deep rest, consider getting in bed earlier or waking up later, cleaning up your nighttime habits, or looking into a sleep-promoting supplement like magnesium.*

The information in this article is based on the findings of one study and is not intended to replace medical advice. While the results seem promising, more research is needed to validate the findings of this study.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Our Forests Have Microbiomes & Your Gut Health Depends On It, Says An MD

Jason Wachob
Our Forests Have Microbiomes & Your Gut Health Depends On It, Says An MD
Integrative Health

7 Plants That Can Make CBD More Effective, According To Functional Docs

Emma Loewe
7 Plants That Can Make CBD More Effective, According To Functional Docs
Recipes

An RD's Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe With Hidden Nutrients

Abby Moore
An RD's Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe With Hidden Nutrients
Routines

The Best Type Of Shoes To Wear (Or Not Wear) During At-Home Workouts

Abby Moore
The Best Type Of Shoes To Wear (Or Not Wear) During At-Home Workouts
Spirituality

Seeing Red: What It Means To Have The Fieriest Aura Color Of Them All

Sarah Regan
Seeing Red: What It Means To Have The Fieriest Aura Color Of Them All
Change-Makers

The Iconic Jane Fonda On How Many Hours Of Sleep She Needs + Other Well-Being Tips

Alexandra Engler
The Iconic Jane Fonda On How Many Hours Of Sleep She Needs + Other Well-Being Tips
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try

Samah Dada
You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try
Beauty

Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try

Jamie Schneider
Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try
Parenting

Why Embracing Vulnerability As A Parent Can Be Hard (But Is Necessary)

Gertrude Lyons, MA, Ed.D.
Why Embracing Vulnerability As A Parent Can Be Hard (But Is Necessary)
Love

Is Dating Becoming More Authentic Thanks To COVID?

Kelly Gonsalves
Is Dating Becoming More Authentic Thanks To COVID?
Spirituality

What Your Birth Year Reveals About You, According To Chinese Astrology

The AstroTwins
What Your Birth Year Reveals About You, According To Chinese Astrology
Beauty

Ugh, Of Course Menopausal Acne Is A Thing — Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler
Ugh, Of Course Menopausal Acne Is A Thing — Here's What To Do About It
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/struggling-with-mindfulness-you-might-just-need-more-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!