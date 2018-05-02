Korean Skin Care Routines: The 10-Step K-Beauty Routine (Complete With Green Alternatives)

If you’re interested in exploring the notorious 10-step Korean beauty routine, whether it’s natural, or even have questions about where to start, you’ve come to the right place.

As an esthetician and the founder of Korean beauty boutique Peach & Lily, I’ve seen firsthand how the K-beauty routine can help people truly see a profound improvement in skin health—whether that be helping to prevent breakouts, helping reduce hyperpigmentation and/or dark spots, or imparting a fresh glow. Believe it or not, devoting the time and energy to taking care of your skin can also boost a feeling of well-being.

I spend a lot of time providing skin care advice and demystifying skin care in person and on social media wherever I can because I know that a skin care routine tailored to your needs and lifestyle can make all the difference in how you feel and how your skin presents. Based on all the results I’ve seen personally as well as with my clients, I’ll share the techniques and products I’ve seen work best and how to approach the 10-step K-beauty routine to see the biggest impact. I’ll provide a guide for you by each step of the routine and a range of products for each step.