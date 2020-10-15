Healthy aging requires a holistic approach: This means lifestyle choices (like getting enough sleep regularly), skin care products (SPF and smart topicals), diet, stress management, and finally: supplements.

mindbodygreen's nr+ contains an innovative form of B3 called nicotinamide riboside (NR for short), which has been shown to promote natural levels of NAD+ in your body.* As we've mentioned, NAD+ is a coenzyme naturally found in your body that supports mitochondrial function and, therefore, your cells' energy.*

mbg's nr+ also supports your body's ability to neutralize oxidative stress.* If you don't know, oxidative stress is what happens inside the body when you're exposed to internal or external aggressors, and it wreaks havoc on all parts of your body. For the skin, it depletes our natural levels of collagen, elastin, hyaluronic acid, and just generally contributes to premature cell aging. If you are better able to manage oxidative stress in the body, you'll fare better long term. The supplement does so with its mix of NR; rhodiola, which manages inflammation; and astaxanthin, a highly potent antioxidant.

Astaxanthin also comes with another appealing benefit: It's one of the most potent antioxidants to manage photodamage (or DNA and cell degradation done from UV exposure; you know, what triggers collagen loss and pigmentation issues in the skin). In fact, one scholarly review of the antioxidant explained that numerous comparative studies of astaxanthin and other antioxidants showed it was the superior antioxidant for promoting dermal fibroblasts (or what helps make skin cells, elastin, and collagen).* To give you an idea of just how powerful, the free-radical-fighting effect of astaxanthin is up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants.*

It also has phytoceramides, which help support natural skin hydration. (As a result of skin structure issues as you age, your skin naturally becomes drier.) In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration. And you might not even have to wait that long for results; in a study of Ceramosides, a specific brand of phytoceramides, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.