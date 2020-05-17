Your roaring 20s is definitely a time for experimentation, and with so many trendy options available, you may be tempted to make yourself a beauty product guinea pig. But the more stuff you slather on your face, the bigger the likelihood that chaos can break loose in the form of redness, irritation, and breakouts. In fact, when people think they have sensitive skin, many times they’ve simply just sensitized it. "This is something you are doing to yourself," board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., tells us in this story about sensitive versus sensitized skin. It's done by stripping the top layer of skin: Essentially, you can turn otherwise healthy, balanced skin into reactive skin by experimenting away that protective layer with scrubs, face brushes, acids, harsh toners, irritating makeup, and so on. "It's a tricky balance. You want to remove dead skin cells so you get a nice glow but don't want to do it too much and thin out that layer," warns Bowe. "You need to be careful." Choose a basic routine and stick to it in order to help keep you in the clear.