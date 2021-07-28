Read Up: The Best Glow-Inducing Skin Care Tips For Your 40s & Beyond

By now, you likely have a skin care routine in place—even if it’s just cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF. And perhaps you've incorporated some more tailored steps, like a brightening serum or a weekly exfoliation treatment. Regardless, your 40s are a time where you can and should really start investing in your skin care routine, as the measures you take now really will impact your skin for the new few decades.

What does this mean for your basic routines? Start getting smart about the sort of products and actives you are using: Really research ingredients and their primary function, so you can target your specific needs. Think about why you are taking each step of the routine: Does it make sense for you, or is just something you've always done? Your 40s are about honing in how you can best tend to your specific skin.