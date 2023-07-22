Products and tools won’t work if you don’t commit to them. This is true of all skin care, but especially true of microcurrent devices. They only work (and you’ll only see results) if you stick with the program. So use-ability is actually a huge consideration when buying a device.

The NuFace Trinity+ has an oval base (where you grip it), and the two spheres on top. If you get the attachments, you’d pop them over the spheres. When using you’ll hold the device at the bottom and move it around your face. Given it’s a round base, you can grip it anywhere—which helps you reach odd angles or hit different parts of the face with more ease. It’s a bit bulky, however, but that’s why NuFace makes the Minis—in case compact design is important to you.

As for regular usage, you’ll probably have better commitment if you sync with the app. As Schneider wrote, “I highly suggest pairing your device with the brand’s Smart App, as it literally takes you through the process step by step. I oscillated between the app’s Cheek Pop (a four-minute treatment focusing on the cheekbones and jawline) and the longer Pro-Toning Facial (an 11-minute treatment for the neck, cheeks, and forehead) when I had a bit more time to spare.”

The brand recommends you use it for about 5 minutes a day, 5 times a week. But this may be adjusted depending on your particular goals and needs.

The ZIIP HALO has a naturally smaller design that’s just about the size of an average palm. It’s curved, with the spheres on the inside, and you hold it much like you might a cell phone. It’s very compact, and easy to travel with should you want to take it with you. The ergonomic and familiar design moves around the face very easily.

Again, this should be paired with the user-friendly app. When you pick your facial (there are 6 full face options and 6 targeted sessions), it’ll work with the device and deliver sensory feedback so you know when to move onto a different area of the face. The app also has full treatment programs that last several months that you can follow, if you’d rather have long-term guidance on usage.

The brand recommends using it 3-5 times a week (no more than 6), and the baseline facial is about 4 minutes.