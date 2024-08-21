Microcurrent devices send small (micro) electrical currents into the skin and facial muscle. Microcurrent tools are typically hand-held devices, but professional-grade ones can be much larger. They also must be used with water-based conductor gels.

These currents mimic the same ones your brain sends to your facial muscles, according to biomedical engineer and holistic skin care expert Pooja Johari, M.S..

”What that means is our brains use currents to communicate through our neurological pathways, where it's constantly sending signals. What we're doing with this technology is mimicking those currents and delivering them to our facial muscles,” she says, noting that the muscles can’t discern if the signals are coming from the brain or via external sources.

And in stimulating the muscles through these tiny currents, a few things happen. The first is that the muscles are engaged and strengthened. This is why microcurrent devices often get billed as “workouts for your face.”

But it also stimulates adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production. ATP is a molecule that's naturally produced in the body, and plays a vital role in cellular energy. ATP is essentially the cell’s energy currency—transferring and moving energy throughout the body.

The skin and muscles use it as part of the natural regenerative process, creating more collagen, elastin, and so on.

ATP production declines with age—and so with it, a decline in overall cellular energy. More and more, beauty tools and topicals are being designed to up-regulate ATP production because of this. Including, yes, microcurrent devices.