Skin care acids can be difficult to understand. Not to mention, slathering acid all over your face is pretty intimidating, too. But the truth is, incorporating the right acids into your skin care routine can truly transform your complexion. Sloughing off dead skin will not only give you an overall brighter complexion, it can even help your makeup apply better, too. Which makes acids an overall win in the skin care category.

And while there are popular options like hyaluronic (super hydrating) and salicylic (bye, bye acne), there’s a lesser known and gentler acid that is game changer since it sheds dead skin cells without irritation. Enter: Gluconolactone. Sure, it’s nearly impossible to pronounce, but this gentle exfoliator is a lot more tolerable than some of its more popular counterparts. Keep reading to learn more.