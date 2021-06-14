mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
A Nutritionist On 5 Sneaky Foods To Avoid On A Low-FODMAP Diet

A Nutritionist On 5 Sneaky Foods To Avoid On A Low-FODMAP Diet

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
5 Unsuspecting Foods To Avoid If You're On A Low-FODMAP Diet

Image by Duet Postscriptum / Stocksy

June 14, 2021 — 11:33 AM

FODMAPs (AKA fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols) are a category of foods with short-chain carbs that many people have a hard time digesting.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Take your functional nutrition expertise to the next level.


Functional Nutrition Coaching

If you deal with IBS or SIBO, you've likely already heard of FODMAPs and might have already tried a low-FODMAP diet that avoids the major ones. But according to medical nutrition therapy specialist Carol Ireton-Jones, Ph.D., RDN, there are a handful of sneaky FODMAPs that you want to watch out for too. They are:

Advertisement

Coconut flour

As Ireton-Jones explained on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, it's well known that things like wheat, rye, and barley are not FODMAP-friendly because of the oligosaccharides. "But coconut flour can be a part of that," she adds. Despite it being gluten-free, it contains sorbitol and other sugars that can aggregate digestion.

Peas

Unfortunately for the plant-based folks out there trying to stick to a low-FODMAP diet, peas, just like beans, also fit in this category, according to Ireton-Jones. They're a great source of plant-based protein, but she notes they also contain the oligosaccharides that can make them difficult to digest.

Advertisement

Certain mushrooms

Some, but not all, mushrooms need to be avoided or eaten in small quantities on a low-FODMAP diet due to high amounts of mannitol, a type of sugar alcohol. Some of the biggest offenders are portobello, shiitake, button, brown, and enoki mushrooms.

Peaches

It's a shame, but yes, peaches have that same sugar alcohol problem when it comes to FODMAPs. As Ireton-Jones explains with regard to sugar alcohols, "I always thought, oh, those are the added sugars, like the xylitol and the sorbitol," but they're not always added and can naturally occur in some fruits.

Advertisement

Pears

And last but not least: pears. Just like peaches, pears can be hard to digest, Ireton-Jones notes. They're particularly high in fructose, and if you're on a low-FODMAP diet, you'll want to avoid them or eat them in very small quantities once in a while.

The bottom line.

While the low-FODMAP diet can be extremely helpful for those with sensitivities, it isn't exactly the easiest regimen to follow—especially with so many sneaky foods like these that could upset the gut. If you're struggling with the diet, Ireton-Jones recommends seeking the help of a nutritionist.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

5 Ways To Support Your Gut Health This Summer, From Functional Medicine Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
5 Ways To Support Your Gut Health This Summer, From Functional Medicine Experts
Integrative Health

The One Question Everyone Has About Probiotics, That We Don't Talk About Enough

Lindsay Boyers
The One Question Everyone Has About Probiotics, That We Don't Talk About Enough
Beauty

The Unexpected Hack That Can Make A Pimple Less Red In 60 Seconds

Jamie Schneider
The Unexpected Hack That Can Make A Pimple Less Red In 60 Seconds
Recipes

These Genius Egg Muffins Are The Perfect Make-Ahead, Waste-Free Meal

Eliza Sullivan
These Genius Egg Muffins Are The Perfect Make-Ahead, Waste-Free Meal
Love

4 Ways To Support A Partner Struggling With Mental Health, From A Therapist

Beverley Andre, LMFT
4 Ways To Support A Partner Struggling With Mental Health, From A Therapist
Integrative Health

I'm A PhD & RD: This Is The Supplement I Swear By For My Immune Health*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
I'm A PhD & RD: This Is The Supplement I Swear By For My Immune Health*
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Nature

The Easiest Foods To Grow At Home — That You Can Still Start This Season

Emma Loewe
The Easiest Foods To Grow At Home — That You Can Still Start This Season
Women's Health

I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing To Focus On In Your 40s

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing To Focus On In Your 40s
Beauty

3 Ways To Feel More Beautiful Without A Single Beauty Product

Alexandra Engler
3 Ways To Feel More Beautiful Without A Single Beauty Product
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*

Kristine Thomason
This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*
Beauty

Synthetic vs. Natural Fragrance: The Hot Button Issue, Explained

Alexandra Engler
Synthetic vs. Natural Fragrance: The Hot Button Issue, Explained
Beauty

21 A-List Clean Makeup Favorites, From A Celebrity Makeup Artist

Alexandra Engler
21 A-List Clean Makeup Favorites, From A Celebrity Makeup Artist
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/unsuspecting-foods-to-avoid-if-youre-on-low-fodmap-diet

Your article and new folder have been saved!