“Coconut flour is an allergen-friendly flour that is derived from the dried meat of a coconut,” says dietitian-nutritionist, Dana K. Monsees, MS, CNS, LDN. The texture of coconut flour is soft and light, while the flavor has a subtly sweet coconut flavor. The flour is a byproduct of making coconut milk; the coconut meat is soaked, then the pulp is dried out and ground into the flour.

“It’s gluten-free so that’s great,” says New York City–based holistic nurse practitioner Victoria Albina, N.P., MPH. “It has a delicious natural sweetness, allowing you to use less sweetener in your baking.”

Coconut flour is naturally gluten-free, which makes it an ideal option for people who either can’t tolerate gluten or are seeking out ways to reduce their intake. The nutritional info for coconut flour is as follows: