Intermittent fasting is a wellness tool that I use both in my personal life and for patients at my telehealth functional medicine center. By going without food for a period of time, you are able to activate a lot of really cool health benefits like reduced disease risk, curbed cravings, increased longevity pathways, and lowered inflammation levels. It also allows time for your gut to rest from the process of digestion, which can be hard on those with chronic gut dysfunction.

My intermittent fasting routine has continued to evolve over my years of clinical experience, and I advocate for flexibility. In fact, there are many methods of intermittent fasting, and each individual needs to determine which is best for them.

As I have seen firsthand, not every season in your life is going to call for the same fasting practice. Heck, sometimes your fasting practice will change by the week. This flexible fasting approach is something that I explore in detail in my upcoming book, Intuitive Fasting. Before we dive into my own evolution with fasting, let's take a closer look at some of the most common fasting practices out there.