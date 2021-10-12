After starting one of the first telehealth functional medicine clinics in the world over a decade ago, I found myself struggling with this very thing. Stress and anxiety started to creep into my life and I knew I had to make a change.

As a functional medicine practitioner. I know that mental health is physical health. Being stuck in a chronic state of stress can raise inflammation levels, mess with your gut health, hormones, immune system, brain health, and so much more.

I decided that in order to protect my mental health I had to practice what I teach my patients, and implement certain tools in my daily life. Here are a few of the things I now do to proactively protect my own mental well-being.