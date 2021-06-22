Many of us are quick to feel left out. With social media making it incredibly easy to post only the most carefully curated version of our lives, it’s no surprise that seeing everyone’s highlight reel makes us feel like we're constantly missing out on something bigger, better, and more fun.

This particular feeling is so common nowadays, it has warranted its own title: FOMO. Short for "fear of missing out," it has become widely used in our daily lexicon. As a functional medicine practitioner, I have seen firsthand how much stress and anxiety FOMO can cause, and how that heightened stress response can trigger health problems and exasperate symptoms.

I’ve also seen that, during the pandemic, people have embraced the chance to slow down, without the fear of missing out—because, well, there’s not much to miss out on. And they are thriving!

I have long referred to my love of self-care and taking time to rest as JOMO: short for the "joy of missing out." And now that the world is beginning to reopen, a lot of my patients have actually expressed anxiety about going back to a life of busy-ness and stress. That’s why I believe it’s more important than ever to embrace the antithesis of FOMO. Here’s exactly why it’s time we give JOMO the credit it deserves.