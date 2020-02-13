mindbodygreen

You Won't Believe This Chocolate Mousse Is Keto-Friendly & Dairy-Free

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Dr. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional medicine expert who specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Cole is also the bestselling author of Ketotarian and The Inflammation Spectrum.
Keto-Friendly Avocado Chocolate Mousse

February 13, 2020 — 11:08 AM

Whether you are celebrating with your significant other, friends, or just enjoying a night to yourself, Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete with out a little chocolate. But those heart shaped candies lining the red and pink aisles of your local grocery store aren't exactly healthy.

While delicious, these treats are highly processed and filled with conventional sugar and other additives.

As a functional medicine practitioner and author of the book Ketotarian, my passion is teaching people how to eat foods that are both delicious and won't mess up your health.

Don't worry, if you are following a vegan-keto, vegetarian-keto, or pescatarian-keto eating plan, you can still indulge in your chocolate craving, while maintaining your healthy lifestyle.

Here is my favorite ketotarian alternative to those beloved store bought chocolates:

Vegan Keto-Friendly Chocolate Mousse

Serves 2

Ingredients
  • 2 avocados
  • 3/4 cup canned full-fat coconut cream
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened chocolate chips or chopped chocolate, or carob 
  • Stevia or monk fruit to taste
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened cacao powder or carob powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method
  1. Blend all ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
  2. Pour into individual containers like glass mason jars.
  3. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before eating.
  4. Serve by itself or alongside strawberries for dipping with your special someone!
More from the author:
Food Should Be Functional & Make You Glow From The Inside Out
Check out Functional Nutrition Program
Our functional nutrition program will show you how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health
View the class
