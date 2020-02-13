You Won't Believe This Chocolate Mousse Is Keto-Friendly & Dairy-Free

Whether you are celebrating with your significant other, friends, or just enjoying a night to yourself, Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete with out a little chocolate. But those heart shaped candies lining the red and pink aisles of your local grocery store aren't exactly healthy.

While delicious, these treats are highly processed and filled with conventional sugar and other additives.

As a functional medicine practitioner and author of the book Ketotarian, my passion is teaching people how to eat foods that are both delicious and won't mess up your health.

Don't worry, if you are following a vegan-keto, vegetarian-keto, or pescatarian-keto eating plan, you can still indulge in your chocolate craving, while maintaining your healthy lifestyle.

Here is my favorite ketotarian alternative to those beloved store bought chocolates: