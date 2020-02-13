You Won't Believe This Chocolate Mousse Is Keto-Friendly & Dairy-Free
Whether you are celebrating with your significant other, friends, or just enjoying a night to yourself, Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete with out a little chocolate. But those heart shaped candies lining the red and pink aisles of your local grocery store aren't exactly healthy.
While delicious, these treats are highly processed and filled with conventional sugar and other additives.
As a functional medicine practitioner and author of the book Ketotarian, my passion is teaching people how to eat foods that are both delicious and won't mess up your health.
Don't worry, if you are following a vegan-keto, vegetarian-keto, or pescatarian-keto eating plan, you can still indulge in your chocolate craving, while maintaining your healthy lifestyle.
Here is my favorite ketotarian alternative to those beloved store bought chocolates:
Vegan Keto-Friendly Chocolate Mousse
Serves 2
- 2 avocados
- 3/4 cup canned full-fat coconut cream
- 1/2 cup unsweetened chocolate chips or chopped chocolate, or carob
- Stevia or monk fruit to taste
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cacao powder or carob powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Blend all ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
- Pour into individual containers like glass mason jars.
- Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before eating.
- Serve by itself or alongside strawberries for dipping with your special someone!