While longer fasts—anywhere between 18 to 22 hours—can have more health benefits, I've found it's best not to shock your digestive system with a full meal when breaking your fast. Instead, we want to slowly transition back into eating with what I like to call, a Break-a-Fast meal.

A play on breakfast, since you aren’t necessarily eating during a typical breakfast hour, this mini meal will introduce food back to your system in a gentle and sustainable way while laying the foundation for a bigger meal one to two hours later.

Including a Break-a-Fast meal into your longer fasts can be beneficial for three main reasons: