This Bizarre Symptom May Be Linked To A Vitamin D Deficiency

At my telehealth functional medicine clinic I regularly see cases of what people might consider "mystery illnesses." However what seems like an “out-there” symptom may actually be an important clue to help get to the root cause of the issue. One of those lesser-known health problems I've seen time and time again is something called burning mouth syndrome.

While this condition’s cause and treatment might be elusive, functional medicine practitioners are beginning to peel back the layers of this increasingly pervasive health problem. If you have ever wondered what burning mouth syndrome is or are currently suffering from it yourself, let’s take a look at what's going on.