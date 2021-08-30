I'm A Functional Medicine Expert & This Is How I Support My Gut All Day Long

As one of the OG mindbodygreen contributing experts, I am no stranger to the immense importance of supporting our gut health. In fact, since starting one of the first telehealth functional medicine clinics over a decade ago, I have consulted thousands of patients on their well-being journeys, and I have found the one thing almost everyone has in common: trouble supporting gut health.

As the foundation of your overall health, a thriving gut microbiome is crucial. It's something I value for my patients and my own health—as such, I've made a conscious effort to nurture my gut on a daily basis.

I have found that by integrating a few simple practices throughout my days, I can lay the foundation for a thriving gut microbiome morning, noon, and night. This personal gut health routine gives me confidence that I'm setting my digestive system up for success. So, without further ado, these are my daily habits that you can implement on your own gut-healing journey, too.