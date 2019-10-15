How To Talk To Your Functional Medicine Doctor About Your Labs

We in functional medicine know that health is a complex and dynamic force. Someone who appears to eat a junky diet may have glowing health because of the positive influences of a low-stress lifestyle, a supportive social group, and lots of exercise. Someone else may eat like a health rock star, throwing back kombucha and kale salads on a daily basis, but may be withering from loneliness or the crushing stress that can trigger serious health issues. Even if we limit our focus to food alone, one person's health food may be inflammatory for another person—that kale you eat may give someone else digestive issues, and the dark chocolate your friend seems to enjoy without consequence may give you a migraine. This is why dieting dogma is antiquated and has no place here.

Instead, those of us in the functional medicine community look at people within the context of their environments to see how well they are functioning and to assess the big picture: what they eat, how they live, and how every aspect of their existence may affect them physically, emotionally, and spiritually. My goal is to get you actively moving toward health by helping you discover the foods, lifestyle habits, and other therapies that best nourish and meet your individual needs in the context of your life. This is your big-picture approach, and it begins with taking a good close look at how you live. With its personalized profiling, customized elimination process, and clear, organized reintegration of foods, the Inflammation Spectrum program can help anyone discover what may be best and worst for them to eat, take, try, and do. It resolves the internal battle between lifestyle choices and health needs by answering that ultimate question: "What do I need?" Let's illuminate your personal path to health.

Other than quizzes I provide in my book, The Inflammation Spectrum, another way to gauge where your inflammation levels are right now is through testing. Below are some of the lab tests that I run for my patients, to get a comprehensive perspective on where they are on the inflammation spectrum. Although you don't have to get any lab tests to get started tackling inflammation, you could ask your doctor to have some or all of these labs run to get a baseline on your inflammation before you start your journey. Having the extra information can motivate you to stay the course and make progress. A functional medicine doctor is likely to be your best source for some of these labs, as this testing is more comprehensive than is standard for conventional medicine. (I run and interpret these labs for people around the world, and so can your functional medicine practitioner.)