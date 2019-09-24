These days, it's not uncommon for people to strive to be more proactive about their health and prevent diseases before even the preliminary signs of an illness arise. Molly Maloof, M.D., a personalized medicine physician and one of our speakers at this year's revitalize event, works with the top Silicon Valley investors and executives on how to seek empowerment and prescribe health in all aspects of life—not just for the body but for the mind and community around us.

On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, I was lucky enough to sit down with Maloof and chat about how we can truly optimize our health rather than trying to seek quick fixes whenever we're feeling not so great. After we discussed whether psychedelics can have a role in medicine, as well as how she sees the future of the industry shifting, it's clear that Maloof has an unparalleled view on how we can take control of our well-being.

One way she mentions we can ensure a healthy body and mind is by biohacking safely and effectively. "Biohacking is an opportunity to go beyond sickness billing and waiting to be broken and learning how to identify the earliest markers of disease," she told me. "It's bringing tools that have been used in mainstream medicine but applying them to optimize health."

In this episode of the podcast, you'll hear all about Maloof's stance on which wellness practices we should maintain and add to our lives to maximize health. But for now, here are Maloof's tips on how to ease your way into biohacking. What's more, all three of these biohacks are safe, sustainable, and absolutely free. Get ready to truly optimize your well-being.