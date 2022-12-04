Instead of succumbing to this blood sugar roller coaster, why not use food to your advantage? After years of consulting patients in my telehealth functional clinic, I’ve seen firsthand how you can balance your blood sugar and achieve long-term, sustainable energy by adding more proven superfoods to your diet.

While so many ingredients can fall into the "sustained energy" category, the following eight are the ones I reach for when I need to beat the afternoon slump. Each of them is low in sugar and high in nutrients that work together to support healthy inflammation levels, blood sugar balance, and a strong immune system.

When all systems of your body are working optimally, you’ll feel better and have the energy to live the life you deserve. So without further ado, these are my top 8 foods for restoring your energy.