Turn Any Bad Day Around WIth This 15-Minute Soul-Soothing Practice
When I talk to my patients about repairing the gut-feeling connection, I often talk to them about infusing their day with micro-moments of stillness and nourishment.
I call these metaphysical meals, because they’re just as important as what you eat. You can eat the healthiest foods under the sun, but if you’re serving your body a big slice of stress and shame every day, you are sabotaging all the good you are trying to do for your wellness. The philosophy behind the metaphysical meal centers on the fact that wellness isn’t just about what you’re eating at breakfast, lunch, and dinner; it’s also about what you’re serving your head and your heart.
Metaphysical meal meditation benefits your brain, your body, and your health and the connections between them all. It can be anything from practicing gratitude to taking a hot bath to having a good cry session. Metaphysical meals show you ways to reconnect with yourself on a deeper level and nurture your head and heart.
The four steps of the metaphysical meal include stillness, sweetening judgment, setting intentions, and sealing your meal. Here’s how it all breaks down into a 15-minute practice:
Stillness.
For 5 minutes, take time to check in with your body and the thoughts or emotions you might be holding on to. Try techniques like doing a body scan, a somatic exercise, or a breathing exercise as your way of entering the present moment.
Sweetening judgment.
Many of us spend a lot of time judging ourselves, judging others, or wishing we didn’t feel the things that we do. Instead, let’s practice having compassion for ourselves and others. As you sink into the present moment, feel compassion for yourself, your loved ones, and the world.
As you strengthen this practice, cultivate the same feelings of compassion for those you have found difficult to love or forgive and see them as a child. As the saying goes, resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die. Observe any thoughts and emotions that come up, even negative ones. Remember that these are just passersby; they aren’t who or what you are. Allow yourself to spend some time just being still. Make friends with the present moment and make friends with yourself. Spend about 5 minutes diving into this loving-kindness meditation, cultivating self-compassion and compassion for others.
Setting intentions.
Now that you’ve reached a place of clarity and stillness, it’s time to set an intention. This could be an intention for the day, for your life, or for others. If you want a more structured approach, you can write it down in a journal to make it feel more concrete. You can take about 2 to 4 minutes here.
Sealing your meal.
You know when you enjoy a nice long dinner with friends or family? You take your time, and at the end of the meal you have a nice tea or coffee. This ritual acts like the cherry on top of a great experience. Well, I want you to do the same thing with your metaphysical meal. This can be a moment of gratitude to the universe, God, the source of life, or your higher self. Anything that makes you feel like you’re connected to something greater than yourself.
The takeaway.
Metaphysical meals are all about making the mundane a meditation. That way you can infuse your day with many small moments of peace, gratitude, self-compassion, and other keys to mindfulness.
Excerpt courtesy of Gut Feelings: Healing the Shame-Fueled Relationship Between What You Eat and How You Feel. Copyright © 2023 by Will Cole. Published by goop Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine expert who consults people around the globe, starting one of the first functional medicine telehealth centers in the world. Named one of the top 50 functional and integrative doctors in the nation, Dr. Will Cole provides a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. He is the host of the popular The Art Of Being Well podcast and the New York Times bestselling author of Intuitive Fasting, Ketotarian,The Inflammation Spectrum, and the brand new book Gut Feelings: Healing the Shame-Fueled Relationship Between What You Eat and How You Feel.