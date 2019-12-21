The holidays can bring about a lot of food-related stress for those trying to make healthier choices, especially if you are following a specific eating plan, like a ketogenic diet (high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate).

With a barrage of holiday parties and the accompanying carb-heavy, sugary foods, it's easy to get overwhelmed and be tempted to throw keto out the window.

As a functional medicine practitioner and author of the mostly plant-based keto book Ketotarian, I am familiar with navigating my way and my patients' way around a holiday party menu, though.

These are my top tips for navigating a holiday party keto style—no stress or concessions: