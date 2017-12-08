Eat This Food To Instantly Kill Your Holiday Sugar Cravings

Fat bombs are super-healthy and—arguably just as important for the busy holidays—super simple to make.

These tasty treats are high in, you guessed it, fats. As a functional medicine practitioner, my goal is to use food as delicious medicine wherever possible. Healthy fats are a slow, sustainable form of energy. Unlike the sugary roller coaster many find themselves on during the holidays that leave you feeling fatigued and bloated, healthy fats will be a steady, balanced (and sweet) fuel for you. In short: If you focus on eating healthy fats, it will curb those sugar cravings that make you a hangry monster (for more on crushing cravings, check out this article for all the sciencey reasons behind why we crave sugar).

Your brain is your fattest body part, made up of around 60 percent fat. Before you punch me, it's not just you, we are all fatheads since birth, coming out of the womb relying on fat in the form of breast milk for brain development and energy. Even if you weren't breastfed, what is added to formulas to mimic breast milk? MCT oil derived from coconut and palm oil—otherwise known as healthy fats.

For your brain to work properly, it requires a lot of energy. From a biological and evolutionary perspective, the most sustainable form of energy for your brain and body is healthy fats—not sugar.

Giving our bodies fat instead of sugar to burn, the ketogenic diet has been shown to do some remarkable things for our brain and metabolic health. But even if you're not going full keto (and I'm not going to blame you for that, especially during the holidays), eating high-fat foods can help with satiation and satisfaction, making you full and happy enough to say no to any holiday treat. In fact, because of their high-fat content, eating a fat bomb actually feels like a treat unto itself, especially if you use holiday flavors, as I did below.

Fat bombs use healthy fats like: