3 Types Of Tea This Functional Medicine Practitioner Drinks Every Day
3 Types Of Tea This Functional Medicine Practitioner Drinks Every Day

3 Types Of Tea This Functional Medicine Practitioner Drinks Every Day

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Dr. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional medicine expert who specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Cole is also the bestselling author of Ketotarian and The Inflammation Spectrum.
I'm A Functional Medicine Expert & These Are The Teas I Drink Daily

Image by Kristin Duvall / Stocksy

October 27, 2020 — 13:55 PM

If you know me, you know that I am a beverage guy. I love smoothies, juices, and coffee. But tea is my ultimate favorite. When I am consulting patients at my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I am almost always sipping on some sort of tea–hot or iced. 

I consider myself somewhat of an amateur expert because of how much tea I drink, and what I have learned over the years about its health benefits. The world of tea is vast and chances are there is a tea out there regardless of your taste, mood, and health goals.

While there are more types of tea and tea blends than you can count, there are a few that are staples in my everyday life. I love these specifically since their particular benefits target mechanisms in the body that play a larger role in overall health.

1. Green tea

One of the most popular and classic varieties, green tea is some of the highest levels of beneficial antioxidants including the compound epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). This catechin has been shown to benefit your health by:

  • Improving skin quality and appearance
  • Stabilizing blood sugar
  • Reducing heart disease risk
  • Decreasing pro-inflammatory Nfk-B activity
  • Boosting pro-antioxidant Nrf-2 pathways
  • Improving brain function
  • Slowing down aging
2. Earl grey

This black tea is made with bergamot oil. Bergamot—most commonly found in Italy—produces an orange/lemon-like citrus fruit, known as the bergamot orange.

Earl gray tea with bergamot is one of my favorites for drinking in the morning while I am fasting. That's because it promotes autophagy—a process in which the body clears out any old or damaged cells, in order to generate healthy cells—and these mechanisms are thought to be enhanced in times of fasting.

Autophagy protects the body against vulnerability by removing old, damaged cells that are more susceptible to invasion. This clears the way for younger, healthier, more vigorous cells and a more robust immune system. Boosting cell regeneration can also keep muscles, joints, and bones healthy and strong.

3. Ginger tea

This is one of my go-to herbal tea choices when I need to take a break on the caffeine. Ginger has a number of benefits, but I particularly love it for its ability to soothe and support the digestive system, and help to reduce inflammation.

A few of my other favorite teas:

Regardless of what tea you choose, you will likely reap some positive health benefits. And if you didn’t already consider yourself a tea-drinker, hopefully you're considering giving the beverage another shot. After all, who can say no to better health?

