I'm A Functional Medicine Expert & These Are The Teas I Drink Daily

If you know me, you know that I am a beverage guy. I love smoothies, juices, and coffee. But tea is my ultimate favorite. When I am consulting patients at my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I am almost always sipping on some sort of tea–hot or iced.

I consider myself somewhat of an amateur expert because of how much tea I drink, and what I have learned over the years about its health benefits. The world of tea is vast and chances are there is a tea out there regardless of your taste, mood, and health goals.

While there are more types of tea and tea blends than you can count, there are a few that are staples in my everyday life. I love these specifically since their particular benefits target mechanisms in the body that play a larger role in overall health.