9 Sports To Pick Up At Any Age + Expert Tips For How To Get Started
Remember the days of running around the park as a child, eagerly joining in on any activity? Or trying out for volleyball simply because your school had a team?
“As children, we're always playing, learning, trying new things, and have significantly less fear of failure,” says ACE personal trainer and CrossFit Level 1 Coach Gabrielle Bolin. And yet, as we grow older the idea of picking up a new sport can seem daunting, especially for women.
“The fear of failure, looking silly or being laughed at can stop us from trying at all,” Bolin adds. But the truth is: It’s never too late to rediscover the joy of movement—and that doesn’t need to mean lifting weights at the gym.
Whether you want to boost your mood, meet new people, or add years to your life, there’s a sport out there for everyone. Below, find our expert-led guide of the best sports to test out at any age, plus motivation to get started.
Meet the experts
Gabrielle Bolin
Gabrielle Bolin is a ACE personal trainer and CrossFit Level 1 Coach.
Katie Austin
Katie Austin is a fitness entrepreneur and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.
Leada Malek, PT, DPT, CSCS
Leada Malek, PT, DPT, CSCS. Is a sports physical therapist.
Truth: Fewer women are playing sports than ever before
Youth sports participation (for both boys and girls) is declining across the board—with 70% of children quitting sports by age 13—and teenage girls are dropping out at twice the rate of boys.
“I think a lot of girls stop playing [sports] due to body confidence,” says Katie Austin, fitness entrepreneur and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. “If a girl is dropping out of sports, statistically, it’s around when they get their period.”
“What’s most shocking to me is that girls often drop out of high school sports due to social stigmas,” she adds, noting that she’s even had young women thank her for inspiring them to keep playing their sport through high school, even when it wasn’t considered to be “cool.”
There’s no question these issues need to be addressed in order to support children’s health and well-being, but it also trickles into adulthood, when picking up a new sport can truly feel like an uphill battle.
“[As women], the fear of being exposed as less-than-perfect is a real thing,” says Bolin, adding that we’re faced with significantly less opportunities to try something new as adults than when we're children.
But sports come with far too many benefits to shy away from.
The benefits of trying a new sport
On the simplest level, “Sports can help support women’s mental and physical well-being by encouraging regular physical activity,” explains sports physical therapist Leada Malek, PT, DPT, CSCS.
Malek says this becomes even more important as our bodies go through perimenopause and menopause. “Aging with a better physical baseline is a major advantage, and sports can help do that.”
“The beautiful thing about sports is that they are outcome-driven activities,” Bolin adds. “They celebrate what your body accomplishes, as opposed to what it looks like.”
“Rarely do sports focus on the aesthetic of your body,” Austin agrees. “Instead, the focus is on training and getting stronger for your sport.”
And that strength goes beyond the physical.
Austin says sports can also teach women skills such as time management, teamwork, leadership, and determination. “[Playing a sport growing up] was great for me to experience losing games, how to pick myself back up, and how to get mentally stronger,” she says.
Many sports come with the built-in perk of community involvement, which supercharges the benefits (as social connection has been linked with a 50% lower mortality risk1).
Plus, simply having a hobby comes with massive benefits to your health and well-being. One recent study found that hobbies are linked with fewer depressive symptoms in people 65 and older2, along with higher levels of happiness, self-reported health, and life satisfaction.
Summary
Expert tips for starting a new sport as an adult
New movements can feel daunting, and then there’s the added element of fear, nervousness, and social anxiety, but Malek stresses that “it’s never too late to get started with physical exercise.” Here's how to pick up a new sport successfully:
- Embrace being a beginner: “Laugh off the imperfect moments and celebrate the small accomplishments,” says Bolin. “Remember that no one is born with the ability to play a sport and that everyone starts at the beginning.”
- Find social support: “Just like young girls often need friend influence to get started in athletics, many adults seek a sense of community and acceptance within sports,” Austin explains. Grab a friend or two and choose a sport you can do together, or join a league with a built-in community.
- Choose a sport you enjoy: If everyone around you is playing pickleball but you just don’t like it, find a sport that you do enjoy. Not sure what that is? A little trial and error will help you narrow things down.
- Use progress as motivation: Bolin recommends filming your practices or simply checking in with yourself regularly to see how far you’ve come. Use this progress and improvement as motivation to stick with your sport (or even to keep trying new things!).
9 sports to try (& their benefits)
Pickleball or Tennis
Not to play favorites, but longevity experts have pointed to pickleball as the number one sport for longevity—especially for older adults.
One study linked pickleball with significant improvements in personal well-being, life satisfaction, depression, stress, and happiness in people over 65. And another found that racket sports increased life expectancy more than any other sport (including cycling and jogging).
Every expert we interviewed mentioned pickleball, pointing to its community aspect as a major added benefit.
Gymnastics
Truthfully I wasn’t expecting this sport to come up in my interviews, but it turns out it’s never too late to unleash your inner Simone Biles. In fact, Bolin points to gymnastics as “one of the most challenging and rewarding sports” she’s picked up in her adult years.
“As an adult, being upside down can be disorienting, scary, and lead to some pretty embarrassing moments,” she says. “However, seeing myself progress has been nothing short of empowering.”
Golf
“Golf is great, especially for getting out in nature,” says Malek. Research backs this, too, with numerous studies indicating the mental health benefits of exercising outdoors.
Since golf is a fairly low-impact activity, it’s a great option for older adults or those with physical limitations. Plus, it’s a sport you can play alone or with friends.
Swimming
Speaking of low-impact sports, Malek suggests swimming as an amazing way to improve your cardiovascular health without pounding the pavement.
Another fun perk? One recent study found that cold water swimming reduced a host of menstrual and menopause symptoms3, including brain fog, anxiety, lack of focus, night sweats, sleep troubles, decreased sex drive, and more.
Masters sports
Per Malek, masters sports in general (e.g. swimming, golf, curling, etc.) “can be good options for those who want to compete.”
Whether you’ve had a triathlon on your bucket list for years, or you’re just looking for something to add to your achievements this year, these types of sports are great for people who do well with a clear goal to work toward.
Running
In high school, I joined the track team solely as a way to spend time with my friends, but years later I picked the sport back up as an adult—and I never could have predicted the impact running would have on my physical and mental well-being.
I’ve now run four World Major Marathons and over a dozen half marathons, and I truly can’t imagine my life without this sport.
What I love most about running is it requires very minimal equipment. All you need to get started is a pair of good running shoes and some exercise clothes.
Yoga or Pilates
“Yoga is great for flexibility and mindfulness,” says Malek. “Pilates is great for strength, awareness, and may be helpful for back pain."
Studies show yoga has substantial benefits to your cardiovascular health and bone and joint health. Plus, hot yoga, in particular, has even been linked with decreased depressive symptoms.
Cycling
Regular aerobic exercise comes with many benefits, including decreased risk of heart disease and lowered symptoms of depression46. Cycling is a low-impact option that’s easy to pick up at any age and fitness level.
Another great thing about cycling is that you can do it indoors or outdoors. You can choose to participate in a virtual group fitness class on your at-home bike, or add in the benefits of nature with an outdoor bike ride (solo or with friends!).
Local leagues or group classes
Local leagues are a great way to meet new people and try something new, merging together the benefits of exercise with those of community. Most cities have leagues and clubs for sports like soccer, kickball, softball, ping pong, and more.
No leagues nearby? Malek suggests group fitness classes “with structure,” such as Zumba, dance, or weight lifting or cycling in a group setting.
Expert tip
The takeaway
Stepping outside of your comfort zone can be nerve wracking, but the positives far outweigh the negatives. Whether you choose an option from our list or another activity catches your interest, you’ll be shocked by the impact trying a new sport will have on your mental and physical well-being—and it might just help you live longer.
