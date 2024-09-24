The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

If you’ve recently picked up pickleball, you’re probably doing your brain health a favor. Not only does the sport help with hand-eye coordination and proprioceptive function but it also doubles as a social activity—and we likely don’t have to remind you how crucial social bonding is for longevity. Feel free to browse our favorite paddles here for more power and control. And if you can’t gather a group to hit the court, don’t worry; a simple game of catch can also work wonders.