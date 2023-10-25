For this study, researchers wanted to dig into the mental health benefits of hot yoga. The study lasted for eight weeks, in which 80 participants were split into two groups: one group that did 90 minutes of Bikram yoga twice a week, and a control group that did not do hot yoga.

As a refresher, Bikram yoga is a style of yoga practiced in a 105°F room that consists of the same 26 postures and two pranayama sequences every time. Nowadays, since the denouncement of Bikram's founder, Bikram Choudhary, many studios no longer call the style "Bikram" yoga, though the practice remains. (The studio where I teach, and others, now refer to this style of yoga as "Hot 26+2.")

Following the eight weeks of the study, participants taking the classes had attended 10.3 classes on average—and that was enough to see a difference in depressive symptoms. Namely, the participants who had done hot yoga had a significantly greater reduction in depressive symptoms than those who didn't.

Over half of the participants doing yoga actually saw a 50% or greater decrease, which is a pretty notable percentage. And 44% of them even showed such a decrease that they were considered in remission from depression. And lastly, some of the participants who only made it into class once a week still saw the benefit of decreased depressive symptoms.

As the study's lead author, Maren Nyer, Ph.D., explains in a news release, "Yoga and heat-based interventions could potentially change the course for treatment for patients with depression by providing a non-medication–based approach with additional physical benefits as a bonus."