3 Underrated Daily Habits To Live 10 Years Longer, From A Longevity Expert

Quality connections are crucial for longevity, but Buettner takes it a step further: In the Blue Zones, “donating one’s time” is key for a longer life, he says. Research backs up the claim, as a study on elderly individuals found that those who provided emotional support to others ended up living longer lives1 ; and acts of kindness (dubbed the "Mother Teresa effect"2 by scientists) can actually boost your antiviral response.

However, in the Blue Zones, volunteering “doesn't happen as prescriptively as it might happen in America,” Buettner explains. Meaning, people don’t consciously choose to volunteer on a given day—they just naturally help others for the greater good of their community.

“So much of daily life involves putting your strengths to work for the benefit of your family or your community in Blue Zones,” Buettner adds. For example, “during the harvest, everybody will pitch in to these big festivals. Everybody pitches in and and makes it happen…[There’s] this unconscious volunteering that just comes with living in a Blue Zone.”