10 Healthy Home Design Tips From The World's Longest-Lived People

Many simple decisions you make about the design of your house and the pathway of your everyday life affect your health and longevity. If you live in a home that is full of nudges that keep you moving, you’re not only burning more calories with physical activity; you’re also keeping your metabolism working at a higher rate. This natural movement creates a heart-healthy, fat-burning blood chemistry that keeps you sharper and feeling more energetic.

From the kitchen to your bedroom, into the yard, and out into your community, here are some changes you can make right now to create your own blue zone.