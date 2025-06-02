Avocados' high fiber content means they're a good source of prebiotics—those nondigestible compounds that fuel the probiotics that keep our gut in balance. This may help to explain how daily consumption of avocados helps fuel increased microbial diversity. Though the researchers don't call out prebiotics, specifically, they did discuss in a news release the role of fiber: "We can't break down dietary fibers, but certain gut microbes can. When we consume dietary fiber, it's a win-win for gut microbes and for us," explains Holscher. "Just like we think about heart-healthy meals, we need to also be thinking about gut healthy meals and how to feed the microbiota."