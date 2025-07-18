Advertisement
How To Futureproof Your Body For Summer Travel, From A PT
With millions of Americans booking planes, trains, and road-trip rentals, the real cost of summer getaways often shows up after the suitcase is unpacked: tight hips, stiff necks, swollen ankles, and lingering back pain.
The clients I see at Myo (we’re opening our first NYC location this week) often complain about post-travel stiffness and pain, and are surprised to learn that most of these aches aren’t inevitable, and can actually be prevented before they get on the plane—and after they land!
Before you go
Travel can be tough on your body, so I think of it like a workout: warming up matters! Before heading to the airport, take some time for a full-body mobility circuit. Try neck rolls, arm swings, standing hip circles, and gentle squats to prep your body for stillness. If you’re prone to inflammation or swelling during long flights, hydrate early and elevate your feet briefly before leaving home. A few exercises to try:
- Neck rolls: Slowly roll your head in a full circle, then reverse direction
- Arm swings: Swing arms forward and back like you’re revving up for a run. Keep it loose and fluid
- Hip circles: Hands on hips, draw big circles with your pelvis in both directions.
- Bodyweight squats: Lower into a squat, keeping heels grounded. Contract your glutes to stand tall
- Toe taps or calf raises: Alternate tapping toes and lifting heels to activate calves and boost circulation
In-transit
Even if you’re buckled in, your body doesn’t have to be frozen in place. Activate your ankles by flexing and pointing your feet a few times every hour.
Shrug and roll your shoulders, and gently turn your head side to side to keep your neck loose. You can even (discreetly) squeeze and release your glutes for circulation while seated.
Once you arrive
Unpack your bags and get settled in. Then, do a quick mobility reset in your room, which can be more effective than a rushed gym session.
Think: a forward fold, hip flexor stretch, spinal twist, and legs-up-the-wall to reduce swelling and realign your posture.
These simple movements can help reset your body clock and ease jet lag. Here’s a hotel room routine to reset your body clock and reduce swelling:
- Forward fold: Stand tall, hinge at hips, let your upper body hang toward the floor
- Hip flexor stretch: In a lunge position, tuck your pelvis and lean forward to stretch the front of the hip
- Supine spinal twist: Lie on your back, hug one knee across your body, opposite arm stretched out
- Legs-up-the-wall: Lie down and rest your legs vertically against a wall or headboard to improve circulation and reduce swelling
The takeaway
Small, intentional movement habits can prevent long-term pain. Whether you're lounging or sightseeing, your mobility matters, and your trip (and body) will be better for it.