Beauty

A Top Makeup Artist On How She Preps Elite Athletes For The Spotlight

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
October 09, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Makeup artist applying makeup
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
October 09, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
This story appears in the 2024 digital issue of Game On.

There is no denying that this moment in time for women’s sports is unique. From an influx of media attention to major brand deals to a sharp increase in viewership, the attention around these athletes is momentous. 

And with more attention, comes part of the spotlight that some may not often associate with sports: Beauty and grooming. With national and global T.V. viewership, red carpets, talk show interviews, magazine spreads, campaign shoots, and major events, most athletes (yes, men included) opt for professional artistry to help them look their best. 

Well, that’s where celebrity makeup artist Alexandria Gilleo comes in. The New York-based pro works with a stacked roster of some of the world’s best athletes, from soccer star Ali Krieger to basketball legend Sue Bird. She’s also amassed a clientele of up-and-coming stars like Sofia Christine Huerta, Sophia Smith, Dana Mathewson, and more. 

What it’s like being the MUA to the world’s top athletes 

“I wanted to be a celebrity makeup artist, and I worked with celebrities and it was great. But working with athletes? Wow, it’s so amazing. It’s so much more rewarding for me because these people are just so goal-oriented. I see them do the work and am inspired by them every day,” she says. 

And in an interesting twist, now these athletes are becoming bona fide celebrities themselves. 

These girls are very teamwork driven, they are focused, and they are disciplined—they have the most self-discipline that I've ever seen.

“I feel like with athletes specifically, they never really signed up to be a true celebrity or be in the spotlight. They signed up to play a sport and to play it well,” she says. “But these girls are very teamwork driven, they are focused, and they are disciplined—they have the most self-discipline that I've ever seen.”

As someone who has worked with athletes for several years—well before the boom of interest—she’s seen firsthand the change this moment in time has ushered in. 

“I even see it from five years ago going to a women's soccer game to now; the stadiums are packed,” she tells me. “I feel like women's sports is finally having its moment. The numbers are here. Everyone's watching women's sports now.”

Over the phone, Gilleo and I chatted about the intersection of beauty and sports—plus a few of her high-performance beauty tips.

Beauty can be a tool to serve women in sports

Both beauty and sports are big business—and now those worlds are starting to merge. In the past year, we’ve seen beauty brands rushing to partner with top athletes or work with major sports teams. 

Glossier landed a beauty deal with the WNBA. Olay was the “official face wash wash” of the 2024 Paris Olympics. e.l.f. SKIN donated $50,000 to the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, a nonprofit that "supports the next generation of leaders through sports." They also partnered with the only woman driver in the Indianapolis 500, Katherine Legge. And earlier this year, e.l.f announced a partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). And that’s just to name a few. 

Athletes themselves have even started their own beauty lines. Olympic medalist for Team USA rugby and TikTok star Ilona Maher co-founded the beauty brand Medalist, which has skin and body care products by athletes for athletes. Serena Williams launched WYN Beauty earlier this year. Her sister and fellow tennis legend Venus Williams has a sunscreen line, EleVen by Venus. And more recently tennis star Sloane Stephens just launched Doc + Glo body care line. 

But this intersection goes well beyond business moves and partnerships—it’s also about rethinking how beauty, makeup, hair, and self-expression factor into the world of sports. 

Not only are these women breaking barriers in the world of sports, but they’re starting to redefine beauty and beauty standards.

“Not only are these women breaking barriers in the world of sports, but they’re starting to redefine beauty and beauty standards,” says Gilleo. “And I’d like to think that makeup, hair, and wardrobe styling can all help contribute to their journey of confidence, self-empowerment, and success.” 

Just like beauty and style are used to create an image or brand in the world of celebrity, we’re starting to see it used similarly in athletics.

“I feel like I’m always having conversations with the women about how it’s important to feel empowered and confident—both on and off the field—and beauty can be a tool for self-expression, identity, and a way to help them stand out and shine,” she says. 

Here, how she gets them ready for the spotlight. 

TIP 1: Always start with skin care

Skin care is the basis for everything to follow. So before Gilleo blends in foundation or swipes on concealer, she preps the fact. “I always do red light therapy, ice rolling, and facial massage. It helps to really prep the skin before we do a makeup look,” she says. 

And she always gets her client on a long-term skin care regimen too. 

“Most of them are so young, so they have glowing skin anyway, but we often have to work through dryness, sun damage, and melasma because they’re out in the sun,” she says. “They need a vitamin C serum a few times a week. They need a retinol product once a week. They need something super hydrating during the day. They need a sunscreen with a high SPF that’s not going to break them out.”  

Not only does this make skin look better for events and appearances, but it helps them when they’re on the field too. 

“Now when they’re on the field and the camera’s zooming in them, their skin is glowing,” she says.

TIP 2: Stick to what makes you feel confident 

Given Gilleo views her work as a way to help her athletes express themselves, a lot of communication goes into landing on a final look. 

“It’s so important because some of my clients want the bare minimum. Whereas some players want to feel more glam and have fun with it,” she says. “And you have to have that conversation so you know what is going to make them feel comfortable.” 

Because ultimately, Gilleo notes, makeup, hair, and style should be something that makes you feel more like yourself—not a distraction. 

“So for my clients who don’t wear a lot of makeup normally, if we’re going to do a red carpet look, something will full glam and a heavy lash is not going to suit your vibe—unless that’s the goal and that’s what they want to do in the future,” she says. “Instead, maybe we’ll do individual lashes, minimal clean makeup, and have a serious focus on glowing, radiant skin.” 

Of course, there are athletes on the other end of the spectrum who want to show that new, playful side. “There are some girls who are super glam but maybe they don’t get to show that side of themselves on the field or court,” she says. “So then the conversation is about what the vibe of the evening is, discussing the overlook, and making sure it works with the hair and outfit.” 

TIP 3: Master the art of high-performance longwear 

On or off the field, these women put in a lot of work. They need makeup that’s going to last as long as they do. 

And the trick with long-lasting makeup is that it’s not piled on. “I make sure it’s not so thick and heavy where it's like just too much and it feels like it’s just melting off later in the day,” she says. “It’s a less is more situation.” 

Then she goes in with a setting powder, “but like so micro. I apply it with precision. I use a small, fluffy eyeshadow brush and put it just on the hot spots where there’s going to be a little shine,” she says. 

