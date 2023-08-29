This setting powder isn't just great for blurring pores and easing fine lines, but it actually keeps your skin hydrated while doing so thanks to the addition of squalane. "Patented Aerated-cream technology softens excess shine while ethically-sourced Mica leaves behind a bright, blurred luminosity to the skin (like an Instagram filtered effect)," Adams explains.





What our tester says:

This one is my favorite of the bunch because it never dries out my skin. Even after wearing the setting powder all day and into the night, my under eyes and T-zone look blurred but never flaky or splotchy as they have with other setting powders. If you have super fair skin you may not love the slightly yellow hue of the lightest shade, but otherwise, the tints help to minimize flashback.