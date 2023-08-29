While loose setting powders have many benefits, pressed powder is the superhero when it comes to keeping your complexion matte all day long, and this clean find is an A+ example. It's just heavy enough to keep your T-Zone from shining through, but it never turns out cakey. The ingredient list is packed with antioxidants and natural oil absorbents like bamboo stem extract.





What our tester says:

This setting powder is no joke—it will minimize any oil patch and keep it that way for hours. As a pressed powder it's pretty much impossible to deliver a fully invisible finish, but this one does come close when compared to other pressed formulas I've tried. Plus, that more obvious powdery look only lasts for an hour or two before it's a bit more absorbed, so it's not the end of the world. Also, the packaging is super protective, as I dropped mine and only saw a small dent which is pretty impressive for a pressed formula.