Why Dry Hands Are A Sign Of Aging & What You Can Do About It
You're not imagining it: Hands become drier with age. Well, I should make the caveat that skin in general loses moisture as the years go on. This is due to changes in the skin structure including loss of lipids, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, structural proteins—as well as changes in our microbiome.
With these losses, our skin isn't as equipped to keep water in the dermis, resulting in transepidermal water loss.
As I noted, this happens all over the body, but delicate areas tend to experience it first and to more extremes. The skin around the eyes, for example, is very thin naturally.
So as skin ages, the area is one of the first to experience fine lines, crepiness, sensitivity, and dehydration. The same goes for the neck and chest: The thinner skin means that they're the first to show signs of aging.
The hands are an interesting case. While they have more durable skin, they're exposed to a lot. Think about it: The hands are regularly exposed to UV radiation, pollution, drying chemicals (like when cleaning), frequent washing, and general wear and tear.
To make matters worse, we rarely treat them with the same diligence and high-quality ingredients as we do with the facial area.
Here, we get into what you can do about it
Why the hands are some of the first to show signs of aging
As we get older, the things that make up our skin barrier start to decline, such as collagen, elastin, ceramides, fatty acids, humectants, squalane, and vitamins. In addition, our skin microbiome starts to change as we get older—becoming less diverse.
These changes mean a few things: For example, collagen decline leads to crepey skin and fine lines. Loss of elastin means the skin isn't as supple. Fewer ceramides, fatty acids, and squalane lead to increased dryness and irritation. Humectant loss means the skin isn't as able to hold water. And less production of vitamins and antioxidants means the skin is more susceptible to free radicals, damage, and aging.
While these changes are inevitable, they're also made worse by environmental factors.
The sun, for example, accounts for up to 80% of visible signs of aging1. Pollution is known to trigger dark spot production, break down collagen, and make our skin more sensitive. Exposure to drying topicals and chemicals (like cleaning solutions or harsh soaps) can strip its protective oils, break down lipids and fatty acids, and trigger water loss.
And guess what? Your hands are susceptible to all of these.
What you can do about it: A high-quality hand cream
You may not have thought twice about a hand cream in your younger years, but with time, the product becomes pretty appealing, no? I keep one in my bag, at my desk in the office, and on my nightstand so I'm never without one within reach.
For those who are specifically looking to target things like dark spots, crepiness, or fine lines, you should look for formulas infused with healthy aging ingredients.
Look for nutrient-rich botanicals and ingredients that mimic the skin's structure, antioxidants to fight damage, humectants to hold in water, emollients to soothe the skin, and biotic ingredients to balance the microbiome.
In mindbodygreen's postbiotic hand cream, there's a blend of shea butter, organic aloe, moringa seed oil, oat oil, a fruit extract complex, coenzyme CoQ10, squalene, and pre- and postbiotics.
The hydrating base of shea butter, aloe, moringa seed oil, oat oil, and squalane feed the skin a host of humectants and lipids your skin loses with time. For example, shea butter has been shown to seal moisture into the skin and protect the skin barrier2. One study even suggests it has similar topical effects as ceramides3. Oat oil also has been known to boost ceramide levels in the skin. Moringa seed oil is rich in fatty acids that are essential for the strength of the skin.
Squalene is a lipid that's actually naturally produced by the skin in your sebum (the one featured in mindbodygreen's hand cream is made from olive oil). When applied topically, it can help replenish your natural supply and protect your barrier.
Aloe is a humectant that pulls water into the epidermis, helping keep it looking supple and plump. Along with its humectant properties, it is home to more than 754 different active compounds, including vitamins, minerals, sugars, enzymes, and amino acids.
That's not all—the hand cream is also rich in antioxidants. Coenzyme Q10, a potent antioxidant naturally found in the body, and a watermelon, lentil, and apple complex both deliver a wide range of nutrients and benefits. These help support your collagen layer and offer free radical protection. They also provide many aesthetic benefits, such as brightening tone and smoothing out fine lines.
Finally, the formula is topped with pre- and postbiotics. Our special strain of postbiotics provides skin with very specific fatty acids and peptides that have been shown to soothe inflammation, help protect skin against environmental stressors, regulate microcirculation, and enhance epidermal framework reconstruction.
For added support, we also included prebiotics to make sure that the living flora already present on the skin are being taken care of too. There are several kinds of prebiotics to use, and we selected one made from microgreen algae that has been shown to have a soothing effect on the skin by preventing inflammation triggered by an unbalanced microbiome.
The takeaway
The unfortunate truth is that hands become drier with age—but there are proactive steps you can take to help keep them hydrated, supple, and looking their best. One such step is to have a healthy aging hand cream, like mindbodygreen's postbiotic hand cream.
