The hydrating base of shea butter, aloe, moringa seed oil, oat oil, and squalane feed the skin a host of humectants and lipids your skin loses with time. For example, shea butter has been shown to seal moisture into the skin and protect the skin barrier2 . One study even suggests it has similar topical effects as ceramides3 . Oat oil also has been known to boost ceramide levels in the skin. Moringa seed oil is rich in fatty acids that are essential for the strength of the skin.