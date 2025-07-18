Advertisement
Can A Multivitamin Actually Improve Energy? An RD Breaks It Down
Multivitamins are the most popular supplements1 in the U.S., and surveys show2 many people reach for them with hopes of feeling more energetic and gaining peace of mind about their nutrition.
Both of these goals are valid and possible when taking the right, high-quality multivitamin. In terms of energy-supporting effects, these are the nutrients in a multivitamin that are most likely to make a difference.
B vitamins
There are eight (yes, eight!) B vitamins that all play specific roles in converting the food we eat (protein, fats, and carbs) into energy our cells are able to use (ATP).
These metabolic processes also depend on oxygen to run efficiently. B vitamins (especially vitamin B12) help produce the red blood cells that deliver oxygen to every tissue in the body. So if red blood cell production lags, your cells can’t get the oxygen they need, and your energy levels can take a hit.*
What to look for: Look for all eight B vitamins on the label. This includes B1 (thiamin), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6, B7 (biotin), B9 (folate), and B12. Ideally, you want vitamin B12 and folate in their methylated forms for optimal absorption.
Iron
If you’ve ever felt drained for no clear reason, low iron levels could be to blame. And suboptimal iron levels are especially common in women.
Iron’s primary job is to help make hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to every tissue in your body.
Without enough iron, your cells struggle to get the oxygen they need to make energy efficiently. The result? Lingering fatigue and low stamina.*
What to look for: First, make sure the multi provides iron (many don’t). Then, look for chelated forms of iron, like ferrous bisglycinate chelate, that are especially gentle on your stomach. A multivitamin that provides 8-18 milligrams of iron is a good choice to support healthy iron levels in most adults.*
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is best known for bone health, but its role in energy is equally important and often overlooked.
Vitamin D helps the mitochondria use oxygen to power cells and muscles, and a lack of vitamin D disrupts mitochondrial efficiency.*
With nearly 41% of U.S. adults3 having insufficient levels of vitamin D, this could very likely be the reason behind low energy levels.
What to look for: Some multivitamins completely skimp on vitamin D or only add small amounts. Look for options that provide at least 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 for effective support.
Glutathione
Glutathione isn’t a typical ingredient in multivitamins, but truly comprehensive ones make a point of including this key antioxidant in their formula.
Glutathione not only helps protect the body from free radicals, but it can also support mitochondrial health and efficient ATP production.*
What to look for: Ideally, try to find a multi that uses Stria® glutathione—one of the most studied forms of the compounds.
Here’s what we recommend…
Not many multivitamins meet these criteria, but mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ does.
This multivitamin provides 33 ingredients, including all 8 B vitamins in their most bioavailable forms, 9 milligrams of iron, 1,000 IU of vitamin D, and 100 milligrams of Setria® glutathione. It’s truly one of a kind.
I’ve personally taken this supplement for two years now and love the energy support it supplies. It’s also the main supplement I take for immune health, and it really has done wonders to reinforce my immune system (especially since I travel so much).
Feeling great!
The takeaway
For those feeling inexplicably run-down, it may be because you’re not getting enough of these vitamins and minerals. Adding a well-formulated multivitamin can help support energy at the cellular level.*
