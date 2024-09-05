Advertisement
11 Best Clean & Natural Concealers For Mature Skin To Cover Up Dark Spots, Circles & More
Preview of the best concealer for mature skin
- Best overall: Kosas Revealer Concealer ($30)
- Best for fine lines: Estee Lauder Double Wear Radiant Concealer ($32)
- Best for evening complexion: HausLabs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer ($32)
- Best for dark spots: Iia True Skin Serum Concealer ($32)
- Best for under eye circles: Saie Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer ($26)
- Best for sensitive skin & redness: Tower28 Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer ($22)
- Best for dry skin: BeautyCounter Skin Twin Creamy Concealer ($34)
- Best all-day-wearability: Kjaer Weis The Invisible Touch Concealer ($35)
- Best for on-the-go: Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Viel ($34)
- Best stick: Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick ($38)
- Best cream: RMS Beauty Uncover Up Concealer ($36)
We change our skin care routines throughout our lives to account for the changes we experience in our skin. In the younger years, perhaps there's a focus on oil control—whereas with age, there's an emphasis on hydrating products. Beauty routines should evolve and grow with you to meet the unique needs of the skin during whatever phase of life you're in.
Well, the same is true for makeup—and especially complexion products, such as concealer. Concealer is made to blend in, go undetectable, and act like a second skin. So it only makes sense that it should be formulated to match the skin that it's going on to, no?
Concealer for mature skin should be hydrating, formulated with skin-supporting ingredients, buildable to provide a wide range of coverage, and pliable enough that it will move with the skin rather than settle into fine lines.
Here, the best concealers on the market that fit that bill.
The best concealers for mature skin
Best for eyes: Kosas Revealer Concealer
Pros
- Has a wide variety of undertones—such as golden, olive, peach, pink, and neutral—to better compliment a many skin tones
- Allergy-tested
Cons
- Slight odor to the formula
Coverage:MediumFull
Shade range:28
Type:Liquid
Certifications:Clean at SephoraCredo Clean Standards
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
This concealer is practically life changing. Or, at the very least eye changing. As our beauty editor Jamie Schneider notes, “It features a collection of actives you might easily find in your favorite eye balm, like caffeine to constrict blood vessels (thereby reducing discoloration), arnica and panthenol to soothe inflammation, hyaluronic acid and pink algae to deliver hydration, and peptides for a plumping effect.” The bouncy, lightweight texture is also ideal for blurring fine lines and it’s very buildable so you can cover any discoloration concerns.
Ingredient highlights:
-Caffeine
-Pink algae
-Arnica
-Hyaluronic acid
Best for fine lines: Estee Lauder Double Wear Radiant Concealer
Pros
- Comes with 3 undertones: Neutral, cool and warm
- Comes with 3 undertones: Neutral, cool and warm
- Longwear formula that doesn’t settle into lines
Cons
- Not cruelty free or vegan
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:22
Type:Liquid
Certifications:Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty
Vegan:No
Cruelty free:No
Fragrance free:Yes
This nourishing formula uses botanical oils to comfort and condition skin. The creamy-yet-spreadable consistency means it glides effortlessly over skin, so you get coverage sans creasing. We’re particularly fond of the botanical oils, which are chock full of skin-supporting antioxidants to help fight free radical damage, protect collagen, and ease the appearance of premature aging.
Ingredient highlights:
-Chia Oil
-Camelina Oil
-Kukui Nut Oil
Advertisement
Best for natural finish: HausLabs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer
Pros
- Uses proprietary, flexible pigments to move and adapt to your skin
- Longwear hold
- Biotech derived ingredients
Cons
- Matte finish, in case you’re looking for something more luminous
Coverage:MediumFull
Shade range:31
Type:Liquid
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Color me impressed! This new concealer from Lady Gaga’s makeup line is long-lasting, hydrating, plumping, and blurring. It basically does all of the things. I’ve become a fan thanks to the smooth, second-skin finish. It blends out to look like you’re wearing nothing at all. I’m not one to gush over celebrity beauty brands, but I must say: This concealer is seriously top notch.
Ingredient highlights:
-Fermented arnica (great for reducing redness and inflammation)
-Hyaluronic acid complex
Best for dark spots & enlarged pores: IIia True Skin Serum Concealer
Pros
- Vitamin C can also support collagen production in the skin
Cons
- Some complaints of blendability from users (although I didn’t have this issue)
Coverage:LightMedium
Type:Liquid
Certifications:Clean at SephoraCredo Clean Standards
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
This concealer is practically weightless, and is perfect for the user who wants a breathable, luminous finish. It’s infused with a stabilized form of vitamin C that can help brighten dark spots and offers free radical protection. It also contains mastic, a botanical extract that helps improve the look of pores and texture. And with a base of aloe vera, it’s very soothing and hydrating.
Ingredient highlights:
-Stabilized vitamin C
-Mastic
-Albizia Julibrissin Bark Extract
-Aloe
Advertisement
Best for under eye circles : Saie Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer
Pros
- Has a cooling effect, which can help revive tired eyes
- Has a luminescent finish, which can help reflect light and help dark circles appear brighter
Cons
- Has a light to medium coverage, so skip if you want something heavy
Coverage:LightMedium
Shade range:15
Type:Liquid
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
This beloved concealer has earned fans many editors, including mbg’s very own shopping editor Carliegh Ferrante who wrote this review: “Saie's natural ingredients easily melt into the skin. The squalane and glycerin are hydrating and plumping, while the cucumber extract gives a cooling effect that eases my tired eyes. These ingredients are fast-acting—with an immediate brightening effect—but also provide noticeable long-term results. It doesn't provide an airbrushed effect, instead giving a natural lift to your face. More importantly, it blurs out those pesky dark circles.”
Ingredient highlights:
-Plant derived squalane
-Glycerin
-Tomato extract
-Cucumber extract
Best for sensitive skin & redness: Tower28 Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer
Pros
- Cica is very calming and can help reduce redness
- Approved by the National Eczema Association
Cons
- Glossy finish if you want something mattifying
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:20
Type:Liquid
Certifications:Clean at SephoraCredo Clean Standards
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
The eyes are a particularly irritation-prone area of skin, as the skin is so thin. "Eyelids are a common location for contact dermatitis because the skin in this area is delicate,” board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. told us about dry skin around the eyes. Tower28 is a brand adored by those with sensitive skin (myself included), and their new concealer is no exception. The formula is hypoallergenic and is infused with soothing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to hydrate, centella asiatica leaf extract to ease inflammation, and lysine to repair the skin barrier.
Ingredient highlights:
-Hyaluronic acid
-Centella asiatica leaf extract (often called Cica)
-Lysine
Advertisement
Best for dry skin: BeautyCounter Skin Twin Creamy Concealer
Pros
- Pigments diffuse into skin, so it feels like second skin
- Avocado butter is rich in moisturizing fatty acids
Cons
- Lighter coverage — takes a few layers to build
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:20
Type:Liquid
Certifications:Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
What makes this concealer so special is the pigments are coated with avocado extract, making the consistency so soft, blendable, and creamy. It blends into the skin effortlessly, while covering up dark spots, concealing under eye circles, and blurring fine lines. It’s also infused with a knotgrass extract that can help reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Ingredient highlights:
-Knotgrass Extract
-Avocado butter extract
Best all-day-wearability: Kjaer Weis The Invisible Touch Concealer
Pros
- Makes a great eyeshadow primer as well
- Sustainable packaging
- Uses certified organic ingredients
Cons
- Not vegan (uses beeswax) if you follow a strict vegan lifestyle
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:16
Type:Liquid
Certifications:Credo Clean Standards
Vegan:No
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
A rich, creamy texture that conditions skin on contact—and then stays put throughout the day. I love the combination of rosehip and moringa seed oils, which are both antioxidant-rich and commonly recommended botanical oils for mature skin. For example, moringa seed oil is high in vitamin C, E, and A. Rosehip seed oil has a high content of vitamin C and vitamin A via carotenoids.
Ingredient highlights:
-Rosehip oil
-Olive oil
-Beeswax
-Moringa seed oil
Advertisement
Best for on-the-go: Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Viel
Pros
- Jojoba oil is structurally very similar to your skin's natural oils, so the formula blends in easier
Cons
- Not vegan (if you follow a strict vegan lifestyle)
- Avoid if you’re sensitive to fragrance oils, such as frankincense
Coverage:Medium
Type:Cream
Certifications:Credo Clean Standards
Vegan:No
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:No
Richly pigmented, smooth, and silky smooth—this potted concealer glides on like a dream. The compact is small and fits into any purse or makeup bag, making it ideal for your on-the-go concealer. I keep mine in my purse and use it for touch-ups throughout the day. The coverage is medium, and sinks into skin with just using your fingers.
Ingredient highlights:
-Frankincense
-Lanolin
Best stick: Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick
Pros
- Stick formula makes it easy to apply
- The brand redesigned the packaging to make it more durable on the go
Cons
- Expensive
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:20
Type:Stick
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
This multi-use product can function as a foundation, concealer, and contour stick (if you get it a few shades darker than your skin tone). Swipe on the creamy stick formula, blend it out, and you’re glowing in no time.
Ingredient highlights:
-Fatty acids
-Sea Daffodil Extract
Advertisement
Best cream: RMS Beauty Uncover Up Concealer
Pros
- Lighter finish for those who want more breathable coverage
Cons
- Not vegan (if you follow a strict vegan lifestyle)
Coverage:Light
Shade range:16
Type:Cream
Certifications:Credo Clean Standards
Vegan:No
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
One of the original clean makeup brands—RMS Beauty shows us time and again that you do not need to sacrifice product efficacy for clean, natural ingredients. The formulas are always delicious, the ingredient lists are simple and safe, the color payoff is always spot on. This is a longtime favorite concealer of mine, as it has a light texture and seamless satin fish.
Ingredients highlights:
-Beeswax
-Castor oil
-Cocoa seed butter
Comparing concealers for mature skin
|Brand & product
|Superlative
|Price
|Coverage
|Shade range
|Type
|Cruelty free
|Vegan
|Fragrance free
|Kosas Revealer Concealer
|Best for eyes
|$30
|Medium to full
|28
|Liquid
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Estee Lauder Double Wear Radiant Concealer
|Best for fine lines
|$32
|Medium
|22
|Liquid
|No
|No
|Yes
|HausLabs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer
|Best for natural finish
|$32
|Medium to full
|31
|Liquid
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|IIia True Skin Serum Concealer
|Best for dark spots & enlarged pores
|$32
|Light to medium
|20
|Liquid
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Saie Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer
|Best for under eye circles
|$26
|Light to medium
|15
|Liquid
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tower28 Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer
|Best for sensitive skin & redness
|$22
|Medium
|20
|Liquid
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|BeautyCounter Skin Twin Creamy Concealer
|Best for dry skin
|$34
|Medium
|20
|Liquid
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Kjaer Weis The Invisible Touch Concealer
|Best all-day-wearability
|$35
|Medium
|16
|Liquid
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Viel
|Best for on-the-go
|$34
|Medium
|12
|Cream
|No
|Yes
|No
|Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick
|Best stick
|$38
|Medium
|20
|Stick
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|RMS Beauty Uncover Up Concealer
|Best cream
|$36
|Light to medium
|16
|Cream
|No
|Yes
|Yes
How we picked
Here's the criteria that went into our decision-making process.
- Clean, high-quality formulas: The formulas and ingredient lists have been vetted by me and meet our standards, as they use responsible ingredients.
- Healthy aging actives: These products contain ingredients that support skin health and longevity. They are full of botanical actives that have antioxidant properties, are rich in fatty acids, are humectants, and more.
- Hydrating and creamy textures: Mature skin tends to be drier, more sensitive, and experiences fine lines. Creamy, hydrating formulas are better suited for mature skin.
- Skin tone variety: We included options that boosted a wide range of skin tones and undertones.
- Tried and tested: I have personally tried most of these products, and for the ones I haven't, they come highly recommended by trusted sources.
What is a clean & natural concealer?
There is no regulated definition of "clean" or "natural" in the beauty industry. So it's really up to brands, publications, and individuals to create their own definitions.
Natural ingredients are plant- or mineral-derived and are extracted from natural-world sources. We prioritize natural ingredients when they make sense in the formula, as many botanicals are hugely beneficial for the skin.
But we also understand that lab-derived ingredients can sometimes be the better alternative, as they can be more environmentally friendly and less irritating for the skin. We also believe that "natural" formulas are a spectrum, as it's very rare that a product is 100% natural—so a natural formula may still contain ingredients that are synthetic.
Clean formulas can include both natural and lab-derived ingredients. Clean ingredients are those that are identified as safe for the skin and overall health as backed by research. Clean formulas tend to be more gentle for skin, as they avoid sensitizing ingredients. We believe that what ingredients are deemed "safe" is an ongoing conversation, and we re-evaluate our own standards as new research emerges.
What to look for in a concealer for mature skin:
Those with mature skin need to use products that are specifically designed with their skin in mind. Look for formulas that are hydrating; have a rich, conditioning texture; utilize skin-supporting ingredients; and won't irritate the skin:
- Hydrating botanicals: Hydrating botanicals—such as aloe, algae extracts, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid—will keep skin plump and supple throughout the day.
- Conditioning plant-based oils: Oils are naturally occlusive, so they sit atop the skin. This helps give concealer a smooth consistency. There's no shortage of plant oils we love in skin care ingredients. Just to name a select few: jojoba oil, moringa seed oil, castor oil, and olive oil.
- Antioxidants: Antioxidants fight free radicals, thereby protecting the skin from damage, collagen breakdown, skin barrier compromise, and more. There are many quality antioxidants to look for, such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and panthenol.
- Fatty acids: Fatty acids can bolster the skin barrier and keep skin looking smooth. Botanical butters and oils are rich in fatty acids, so look for those on the ingredient list. A few to keep an eye out for: jojoba oil, moringa seed oil, castor oil, and olive oil.
- Soothing ingredients: Mature skin tends to be more sensitive and susceptible to inflammation. It's important to find formulas that leave out irritating ingredients, as well as use barrier-supporting botanicals such as cica, aloe, and niacinamide.
How to apply concealer
You can do a lot of things with concealer—from sculpting and lifting to blurring dark spots and under-eye circles. Here are some of our best tips on using concealer, especially for those with mature skin.
Prep the skin
Makeup is only as good as the skin care that's underneath it. When you're utilizing complexion products, apply your face moisturizer, sunscreen, and a primer (if you're doing a full face and want more staying power).
Use eye creams
If the main concern is covering up under-eye circles and fine lines, be sure to apply an eye cream first. "I like to make sure that the skin under the eyes is well moisturized so that it's nice and plump," says makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. "This will enable a small amount of concealer to glide over the area for smooth, even coverage."
Use the appropriate color for the area
If you're targeting under the eyes and need to brighten, go lighter. "In a perfect world, concealer for under the eyes should be about one-half to one shade lighter than your foundation," notes Patinkin. For covering up redness or dark spots elsewhere, opt for a shade that matches your skin tone.
Help create the illusion of lift
You can use concealer to sculpt your face. By concealing certain shadows, you can literally lift your face a few inches. Beauty influencer Ava Lee calls it the "six-point concealer trick."
Set it for longwear hold
If you want your concealer to have the most staying power, a setting spray or powder is nonnegotiable. Mists can be especially helpful, as they can not only help preserve your base makeup but also keep your skin hydrated—which is great for fending off dry, cakey under-eyes or keep the pigment from settling into fine lines.
Go easy on areas where you have fine lines
When it comes to wrinkles, it's best to diffuse product over the creases rather than applying concealer directly on it. Apply some of the concealer on the back of your hand, scoop up some pigment with a fluffy makeup brush, and then gently sweep over the lines. The goal here is to even out skin tone and "blur" the wrinkles rather than cover them up directly.
Get into the details
If you're covering up dark spots or age spots, use a small, fine-tipped concealer brush just over the mark itself. Lightly tap the concealer when you're done to make sure the edges are blended out.
Have multiple shades handy
Your face has different shades from the forehead to under the eyes to around the mouth. Recreate that dynamic flush with your concealer. "These are usually all different colors," makeup artist Bobbi Brown tells mbg. "Think about it: If you used the shade you used for your under-eyes on any other part of the face, it would make that area stand out instead of blend in. Then the color you need to match your forehead will probably be a slightly different shade than that of your cheek or nose."
The takeaway
Don't be afraid to switch up your makeup routine and products as you get older—the needs of your skin change, and you should adapt your makeup accordingly!
These are our favorite concealers for mature skin, and if you want to pair them with a foundation—check out our favorite foundations for mature skin too.
Meet The Experts
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel