As someone who unwinds by making an elaborate dinner after a long day of work, I’m not your standard candidate for a meal delivery service. Aside from being a vegetarian, I'm a fairly adventurous eater, so most of the meals I’ve seen offered by delivery services sound, frankly, uninteresting. Put simply: I'm just not a meat and potatoes kind of girl. All that considered, it's hard for me to justify the extra packaging and cost, just to have my carrots pre-chopped and my spices pre-measured.

But when I found out that Territory works with local chefs and registered dietitians to develop its recipes, and the opportunity came up for me to try meals like miso pesto ramen and cashew kale caesar, I couldn’t turn it down—especially when I saw the number of vegetarian options!

Keep reading for my honest review.