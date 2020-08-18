Similar to other grains, the U.S. government subsidizes corn production to prevent a shortage in supply, registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, explains. Because of the rapid rate of production, she says some people are concerned with the quality of corn, particularly genetically modified corn.

More than 90% of corn in the U.S. is genetically engineered, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). That corn is then used in processed foods, like corn chips, breakfast cereals, high fructose corn syrup, corn oil, or turned into livestock feed and ethanol, Davar explains.

The USDA, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) say genetically modified organisms (GMO) are safe to consume. That said, GMO products are generally grown with more herbicides, which may have harmful effects on the environment and potentially long-term effects on human health.

To be better aware of where your food is coming from, Davar recommends buying from local farmers and subscribing to community-supported agriculture (CSA), if possible.