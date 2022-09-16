I'm An Eco-Dietitian & These Are The 5 Foods You'll Currently Find In My Cart

If you're like me, a trip to the grocery store can leave you in a state of overwhelm. The choices are endless; there's confusion about what's "healthy" or "unhealthy"; and oh yeah, then there's that whole cooking thing. On top of that, many of us are now also questioning "How does what I eat affect the planet?" It can be enough to make you run back home and just order in.

Thankfully, it's often the case that what is supportive of the environment also happens to be good for your health. As an eco-dietitian, I'm consistently considering the environment when thinking about dietary choices. I'm also keeping in mind the impact that intensive farming practices and a compromised environment can have on the nutrient density of our food.

The inextricable connection between planetary and personal health informs everything I do, including what I put on my own plate.