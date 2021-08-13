mindbodygreen

A 3-Ingredient Citrus & Green Juice Cocktail Recipe
A 3-Ingredient Citrus & Green Juice Cocktail Recipe

Lemon Cocktail in a Desert Still Life

Image by Maria Altynbaeva / Stocksy

August 13, 2021

Many at-home cocktail recipes are complicated—especially when they call for multiple liqueurs, simple syrups, and fancy garnishes. Resorting to a premade, sugar-filled concoction may seem easier in the moment but could lead to an upset stomach the next day. To avoid both scenarios, mbg created a simple three-ingredient cocktail, which may actually support digestive health.

Along with a moderate amount of gin and a (gin)erous amount of lemon juice, this drink features mbg's organic veggies+ for an added dose of immune-supporting and gut-friendly ingredients.*

This light and citrus-forward cocktail is like a grown-up lemonade—perfect for summertime happy hours. The greens powder contains an earthy organic blend of ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon, to balance the tart and acidic lemon, making for a palatable flavor profile.

Along with its flavor-enhancing abilities, ginger and turmeric have been shown to enhance digestion.* This can be helpful since alcohol can trigger digestive discomfort in some individuals, registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CND, says, especially when they consume too much of it. We, of course, are recommending moderate consumption here.

"Because the organic veggies+ contains digestive enzymes, probiotics, and a good source of prebiotic fiber, it can be a way to incorporate some gut-healthy elements into your day,"* Cording says. "Just note, that doesn't automatically mean your cocktail becomes healthy. A cocktail is still a cocktail." 

When consuming alcohol, it's important to listen and respond to the body's different reactions and make changes as necessary. That may mean swapping the gin for a different type of liquor (see some variations below) or opting for a mocktail instead.

3-Ingredient Veggie & Citrus Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 1½ ounces gin
  • 1 tablespoon organic veggies+
  • Juice of 1 lemon, or about 2 tablespoons
  • 4 ounces sparkling water

Method

  1. Mix the ingredients together; shake with ice until combined.
  2. Garnish with a lemon peel.
  3. Optional: Add honey for sweetness.

"Personally, I love the herbaceousness of gin and how it pairs well with citrus," Cording says, but for those who prefer tequila and vodka, or the smokiness of mezcal, these other flavor variations may be better suited: 

  • Tequila, organic veggies+, lime
  • Mezcal, organic veggies+, grapefruit
  • Vodka, organic veggies+, cucumber 

To incorporate other spirits, Cording recommends triple sec or Cointreau in a tequila variation, or a green or yellow chartreuse with the gin or vodka drinks. "From my perspective, it's really about having a good experience and practicing moderation and safety when consuming alcohol," she says.

