This light and citrus-forward cocktail is like a grown-up lemonade—perfect for summertime happy hours. The greens powder contains an earthy organic blend of ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon, to balance the tart and acidic lemon, making for a palatable flavor profile.

Along with its flavor-enhancing abilities, ginger and turmeric have been shown to enhance digestion.* This can be helpful since alcohol can trigger digestive discomfort in some individuals, registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CND, says, especially when they consume too much of it. We, of course, are recommending moderate consumption here.

"Because the organic veggies+ contains digestive enzymes, probiotics, and a good source of prebiotic fiber, it can be a way to incorporate some gut-healthy elements into your day,"* Cording says. "Just note, that doesn't automatically mean your cocktail becomes healthy. A cocktail is still a cocktail."

When consuming alcohol, it's important to listen and respond to the body's different reactions and make changes as necessary. That may mean swapping the gin for a different type of liquor (see some variations below) or opting for a mocktail instead.