Summer barbecue tables aren't complete without a fruit salad, and though we've no problem with a classic bowl of chopped fresh fruit—you can do better than that.

Grilling fruit brings out the natural sweetness, allowing you to introduce other flavors to the party. This simple recipe pairs grilled watermelon and pineapple with a flavor-packed dressing of soy sauce, ginger, scallions, and mint.

It's the perfect sweet, spicy, salty fruit salad to make for your holiday dinner this weekend.