Upgrade Your Holiday Fruit Salad With This Grilled Watermelon & Pineapple Recipe
Executive Chef By Ed Harris
Executive Chef
Ed Harris is an executive chef and the founder of Chef Life Consulting. He is most well known for winning Food Network’s hit cooking show “Chopped."
July 4, 2020 — 13:08 PM
Summer barbecue tables aren't complete without a fruit salad, and though we've no problem with a classic bowl of chopped fresh fruit—you can do better than that.
Grilling fruit brings out the natural sweetness, allowing you to introduce other flavors to the party. This simple recipe pairs grilled watermelon and pineapple with a flavor-packed dressing of soy sauce, ginger, scallions, and mint.
It's the perfect sweet, spicy, salty fruit salad to make for your holiday dinner this weekend.
Grilled Watermelon & Pineapple Salad With a Scallion Soy Sauce
Ingredients
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. coconut sugar
- 2 tsp. grated fresh ginger
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- ½ cup scallions, extra charred and chopped
- 1 Tbsp. mint, slice thin
- 3 large or 4 smaller 1-inch-thick slices watermelon
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 3 large or 4 smaller 1-inch-thick slices
- ¼ cup jalapeño, sliced thin
- ½ cup scallion greens, sliced very thin
Method
- Combine the soy sauce, coconut, ginger, sesame oil, black pepper, charred scallions, and mint, and stir.
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes.
- Prepare a medium-hot grill. Use 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce to brush the watermelon slices lightly.
- Grill for about 3 minutes per side, or until charred. Remove from heat and large dice. Now grill pineapple for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, and dice when done.
- Toss together with jalapeño and scallion greens, and let sit for a few minutes before serving. Toss again just before serving.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.